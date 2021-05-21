Android 12 will prevent screenshots being automatically uploaded on Google Photos
Google Photos users with Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo smartphones have been struggling with a niggling issue since forever - their phones have been backing up their screenshots along with their camera shots with no option to switch it off. According to people from XDA Developers, who dug around the Android 12 beta, Google will finally require that all devices that want to run Android 12 must save the screengrabs in a different folder so they don’t mix with the actual photos.www.gsmarena.com