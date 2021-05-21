Android 12 will prevent screenshots being automatically uploaded on Google Photos

We haven’t stopped capturing precious life moments ever since manufacturers started putting amazing cameras on smartphones. Despite great strides in digital imaging and mobile interconnectivity, how easy is it to transfer photos between devices, especially those running different platforms — say, between the iPhone and an Android phone? If you own both or are switching over from iPhone to Android, you will eventually need to know how to transfer photos and images from iPhone to Android. We’ll show you how it’s done so you won’t have to lose all those files.