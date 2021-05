Assistant Director, Center for Career and Professional Development

Looking for a self-help or professional development coach can be a daunting task. You want to find someone you connect with and who can help you accomplish your goals. Like any other relationship, sometimes it can take a couple of different tries before finding the right person for you. The global pandemic altered the professional lives of millions in the workforce; while some lost their jobs, others started to rethink their current positions. Wherever you stand on the spectrum, a career development coach could be the positive catalyst needed in navigating your next professional move.