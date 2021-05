With the regular season winding down for the Vancouver Canucks, eyes will soon be turning to the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on July 21 and the 2021 NHL Draft shortly thereafter on July 23-24. First will be the expansion draft, which has gotten more complicated in recent weeks. With Kole Lind making his NHL debut and Jonah Gadjovich following him soon, tough decisions will have to be made on who to protect from being selected by the Kraken.