S&P 500, Dow on Track for Weekly Declines

The S&P 500 bounced around the flatline Friday in another volatile trading session, leaving the broad index at risk of falling for a second consecutive week. Technology and other growth stocks relinquished their earlier gains around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading. Gains across financial, energy and industrial stocks helped stabilize the S&P 500, leaving the index up 0.1%.