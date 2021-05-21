newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow on Track for Weekly Declines

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 bounced around the flatline Friday in another volatile trading session, leaving the broad index at risk of falling for a second consecutive week. Technology and other growth stocks relinquished their earlier gains around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading. Gains across financial, energy and industrial stocks helped stabilize the S&P 500, leaving the index up 0.1%.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Dow Industrials#S P 500#S P 500#Stock Indexes#Growth Stocks#Stock Trading#Chinese#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Cryptocurrencies#Clearbridge Investments#Alphabet#Oatly#Multiasset#Anna Hirtenstein Wsj Com#Michael Wursthorn Wsj Com#Dow Jones Newswires#Janus Henderson#Financial Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Netflix
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksNASDAQ

Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (COST, CRM, NVDA, ZS)

When assessing the recent movements and tumultuous swings in the stock market, it seems there continues to be a persistent back-and-forth between price and value. The consecutive days of selling that ensued earlier in the week, driven by concerns about Federal Reserve policy in the face of rising inflation pressures, seemingly gave way to positive economic news. Will that trend continue?
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In. Europe.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the modest two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 100 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,300-point plateau although it's poised to turn lower again on Monday. The...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat After Dow, S&P 500 Post Losing Week

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Sunday, after the S&P 500 posted its second negative week in a row. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.15%. Stocks are coming...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's mixed close last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% in morning trading to 28,381.13. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,147.23, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,031.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 28,217.82, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,473.43.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed as Bitcoin Volatility Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Monday morning following the cryptocurrency market volatility and as concerns about the slowdown of stimulus measures continued. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.37% by 11:21 PM ET (3:21 AM GMT), with Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda due to speak later in the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Monday Settle The Stock Market Divide?

The four major indices were split last week between two phases. The first was a bullish phase. This is created when the price of a symbol is trading over its 50-Day moving average with the 50-DMA over the 200-DMA. Both the Dow Jones SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: Positive Earnings Trends Remain In Place

Note that Q2 ’21 “expected” for the S&P 500 has risen from 16% on Dec.31 ’20 to 52% as of Friday, May 21, 2021. Officially the Q1 ’21 S&P earnings season is officially over with Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) report this past week. The “upside surprise” (actual versus expected EPS by individual...
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

The U.S. economy is growing quickly, possibly even quicker than expected, as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow as high as 8% this year which would be one of the fastest paces in over thirty years. The fast growth this year, along with...
StocksFrankfort Times

US stocks move higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks were broadly higher in morning trading Friday, giving the market enough momentum to be on pace to close the week higher after a volatile start to the week. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:03 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 256 points, or 0.8%, to 34,340 and the Nasdaq was little changed. The S&P 500 was now up 0.1% for the week.
StocksCourier News

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, all major sectors trade in positive territory

Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week higher. Energy stocks post strong gains as oil prices push higher. Following Thursday's upsurge, major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% on the day at 4,175, the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 13,539 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.47% at 32,345.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Strengthen on Upbeat Manufacturing Data

Markets are mixed midday, as Wall Street attempts to close out a mostly dismal week on an upbeat note. For one, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 150 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has also maintained most of its morning gains. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC),meanwhile, has slipped back into the red as Big Tech continues to face some pressure, though the index is still eyeing a win for the week.
Stocksinvestingcube.com

S&P 500 Index Set to End the Week Higher on Positive US Data

The S&P 500 index is trading 0.69% higher on the day following Thursday’s recovery move. All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade are trading in the positive territory. Leading the pack is the energy index, buoyed by a 3% increase in WTI crude oil prices. Traders on the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...