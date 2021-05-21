newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant’s transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume. Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook’s lead regulator in the European...

kfgo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Data Transfer#Dublin#Eu Data#Data Protection#Social Data#Irish#Dublin#Reuters#High Court#Dpc#The European Union#Eu User Data#Reporting#August#Hearing#United States#Editing#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

New European regulations require tech companies to prove A.I. is trustworthy

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Using artificial intelligence can, at times, go horribly wrong. Examples include "facial recognition systems that don't operate well with darker-skinned people and sometimes turn up horrifying results, or resumé-scanning...
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

WhatsApp to restrict features if you refuse Facebook data sharing

WhatsApp says that it will not delete or deactivate the accounts of users who oppose its latest privacy policy update that requires sharing data with Facebook companies. The company backtracks on a previous decision that gave its users a harsh ultimatum to accept sharing their data with Facebook if they want to continue using their account or, as an alternative, to delete their accounts.
Worldwtvbam.com

German exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports to the United States and China jumped on the year in April, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that strong demand from abroad is helping Europe’s largest economy recover from last year’s coronavirus slump. Exports to the United States, Germany’s biggest sales market outside the European...
Internetfacecrooks.com

Regulator Orders Facebook To Stop Processing WhatsApp Data

Because of its data and privacy missteps, Facebook often faces greater punishment in Europe than it does in the U.S. Another example occurred this week when German regulators ordered Facebook to stop processing the data of WhatsApp users. Recently, WhatsApp users began receiving a message that invited them to accept...
InternetNews Slashdot

Facebook Loses Challenge To Irish Watchdog's Data Curbs

I think the Slashdot crowd basically hates solution ideas, but here's my latest and craziest: A law requiring Facebook let me pack up my personal data and move it elsewhere. Let me try to guess what straw men might be thrown at the idea... (1) No, I am not suggesting...
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Data Privacy: How the Growing Field of Regulations Impacts Businesses

The recent proposed rules over artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union (EU) are a harbinger of things to come. Data privacy laws are becoming more complex and growing in number and relevance. So, businesses that seek to become — and stay — compliant must find a solution that can do more than just respond to current challenges. Take a look at upcoming trends when it comes to data privacy regulations and how to follow them.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

German watchdog bans Facebook from using WhatsApp users' data

Facebook was banned today from processing WhatsApp user data by the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI). The order issued today by the HmbBfDI, one of Germany's data protection commissioners, comes after WhatsApp said that it will slowly restrict account features for users who refuse to give up control of their data and have it shared with Facebook companies starting May 15th, 2021.
Energy Industryharrisondaily.com

EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop mining brown coal at the Turow mine, on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Economythewestonforum.com

Limited branch registration after Brexit | Law

Whether a British company limited in Germany can, and under what conditions, have a branch entered into the commercial registry, is currently unclear after Brexit, if it is actually managed from Germany, and therefore has its administrative headquarters in Germany. Background: The refusal to register a branch of a British...
Businesstechhq.com

Antitrust, data privacy – Amazon, Facebook continue to draw regulator ire in Europe

Technology giants Amazon and Facebook are once again attracting renewed scrutiny from lawmakers on the continent. Online retailer Amazon will be facing anti-monopoly queries, while Facebook has to deal with yet another probe into how its recent acquisition might permit the misuse of users’ personal data – hot button topics that keep drawing the attention of European legislators.
Businesstheonlinecitizen.com

EU probes Facebook’s Kustomer buyout over data concern

The EU commission has launched an investigation into a buyout by Facebook of a US startup over concerns that the social media giant could misuse personal data. Facebook last year announced its purchase of Kustomer, a five-year-old company that specialises in helping businesses interact with customers online. The commission, the...
Internetadexchanger.com

Facebook Transatlantic Data Transfers In Peril; Upstarts Threaten The Holdcos

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The Irish aren’t so lucky, at least not for Facebook, which could lose its ability to transfer data from the European Union to the US. On Friday, Ireland’s High Court issued a ruling that allows the country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to continue with an investigation that might put the kibosh on transatlantic data transfers, Reuters reports. In August, the DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, launched an inquiry and issued a provisional order which found that Facebook’s main mechanism for transferring data to the US “cannot be used in practice.” Facebook challenged the legitimacy of the inquiry overall and of the finding in particular, claiming that they could lead to “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies heavily on processing user data to serve targeted ads. The High Court was not swayed. Welp.
Internetkfgo.com

Facebook data flow ruling from Irish court due Friday

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s High Court will decide on Friday whether the country’s data regulator should proceed with a provisional order to halt Facebook user data transfers to the United States from the European Union. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the EU’s lead regulator for Facebook, issued the order last August...
InternetPosted by
Axios

Facebook loses data flow ruling in EU

Facebook lost on Friday in its attempt to block a European Union privacy decision related to how it sends data about EU users back to the U.S. Driving the news: Ireland's High Court dismissed procedural complaints from Facebook about a decision it had made about the data transfer last August, rejecting the platform's argument that the EU's judgment was made too hastily.
Worldbleepingcomputer.com

Irish High Court issues injunction to prevent HSE data leak

Update added to the bottom of article. The High Court of Ireland has issued an injunction against the Conti Ransomware gang, demanding that stolen HSE data be returned and not sold or published. Last week, Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) suffered a Conti ransomware attack that has severely disrupted the...
Cell PhonesCourthouse News Service

Argentina Orders Facebook to Suspend WhatsApp Data Sharing

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AFP) — Argentina has ordered Facebook to suspend its data use policy allowing it to collect information from users of its WhatsApp messaging app, the government announced on Monday. The suspension will last at least six months and aims to prevent “the abuse of a dominant position,”...