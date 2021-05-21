newsbreak-logo
Scrivener 3 for Mac: $29.99 (Last Chance)

By Bryan Chaffin
Mac Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur friends at Stack Commerce let us know that our deal for Scrivener 3 for Mac is coming to an end. Scrivener 3 is Latte & Literature’s excellent writing software, software I have personally used to complete a novel, write short stories, write and organize query letters, synopsis keep research notes and character details. I’ve also used it to output samples and manuscripts to ebook formats, Word docs, and a whole lot more. I love Scrivener. I mean, I totally adore this software and recommend it to anyone who is serious about writing. Scrivener 3 for Mac is just $29.99 through our deal. Snap it up while it lasts.

www.macobserver.com
Xbox Fans Blown Away After Learning Secret About Original Console 20 Years Later

A secret about the original Xbox console has been discovered nearly 20 years later, and it's been blowing the minds of all that owned the first and nostalgic Xbox console. The secret comes the way of a former Microsoft employee and a developer who worked on the 2001 Xbox console. As you would expect, the developer chose to remain anonymous, but they have been verified. Better yet, not only did they relay word of the secret, but revealed how to recreate it, and turns out it still works.