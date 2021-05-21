newsbreak-logo
Fraud Crimes

FBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the same group of online extortionists blamed for striking the Irish health system last week have also hit at least 16 U.S. medical and first response networks in the past year. In an alert made public https://www.aha.org/system/files/media/file/2021/05/fbi-tlp-white-report-conti-ransomware-attacks-impact-healthcare-and-first-responder-networks-5-20-21.pdf Thursday by the...

Fraud Crimes
AFP

FBI: DarkSide group behind ransomware hacking of US Colonial Pipeline

The FBI said Monday that ransomware from the shadowy DarkSide group forced the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline network, as the major fuel supplier said it was beginning to resume operations after the three-day freeze. The Federal Bureau of Investigation separately identified DarkSide as the group which produced the ransomware used in the attack.
Public Safety

Ransomware gang allegedly behind pipeline cyberattack

NEW YORK – The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, a person close to the investigation said Sunday.
Richmond, VA

Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records

RICHMOND, Va. – A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered. The extortion threat comes amid a separate ransomware attack...
Health

Ireland's health service hit by 'significant' ransomware attack

DUBLIN -- Ireland's health care system was hit by a major ransomware attack on Friday, forcing its health service to shut down its IT systems, which affected some hospitals. Ireland's Health Service executive said it had taken many of its major IT systems offline as a precaution and that it was still investigating the full impact of the attack, which it described as "significant."
Fraud Crimes

Critical U.S. Pipeline Hit With Ransomware

The Colonial Pipeline Company, the largest pipeline operators in the U.S., has been hit by a massive ransomware attack from the Darkside hacking group and has been largely offline since Friday. According to company statements and news reports, the company discovered the attack on May 7 and took certain systems...
Fraud Crimes

What The Ransomware Pipeline Attack Says About U.S. Infrastructure

One of the country's largest fuel pipelines remains indefinitely shut down after a cyber attack on Friday. Colonial Pipeline, the pipeline operator, said that it was the victim of a ransomware attack by a criminal group. The pipeline provides nearly half of the East Coast's gas, diesel and jet fuel, although the shutdown has so far had little effect on gas supplies and prices.
Fraud Crimes
Fortune

Ransomware gangs show their growing reach after U.S. pipeline is shut down

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A cyberattack that paralyzed a vital U.S. pipeline supplying millions of Americans with gasoline underscores the growing threat to America's critical infrastructure posed by Russian-speaking ransomware gangs that operate outside the reach of the law.
Public Safety

Unsuccessful Conti Ransomware Attack Still Packs Costly Punch

Separate attacks last week on the country's Department of Health and Health Service Executive forced the shutdown of networks and services that still haven't been fully restored. Ireland's department of health services continues to grapple with a ransomware attack that occurred last week by the Conti gang. Officials state the...
Public Safety

Nearly 50% of Ransomware-Hit Organizations Globally Are U.S. Firms

Ransomware can pay handsomely. This comes from an email I received recently:. "During the FBI's investigation, a Canadian national - Sébastien Vchon-Desjardins of Gatineau was charged in the Middle District of Florida. He is alleged to have obtained over $27.6 million as a result of the offenses charged in the indictment.
Health

Conti ransomware also targeted Ireland's Department of Health

The Conti ransomware gang failed to encrypt the systems of Ireland's Department of Health (DoH) despite breaching its network and dropping Cobalt Strike beacons to deploy their malware across the network. On the same day, Conti operators breached the network of Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE), the country's publicly funded...
Fraud Crimes
AFP

To pay or not to pay? The dilemma for ransomware victims

Last year, a northwestern US county paid $300,000 to recover data locked by hackers, opting like many victims to pay the ransom despite experts advising against it -- the same dilemma which has recently faced fuel behemoth Colonial Pipeline. "We had no phones, and no internet, and no computer system," former Tillamook county commissioner Bill Baertlein said during an online seminar. Authorities had studied the system to see if it could be unlocked without paying, but "we determined that we probably could not fix it." Colonial found itself in a similar quandary, after a ransomware attack Friday forced the company -- which operates the largest fuel conduit system in the United States -- to shut down its entire network.