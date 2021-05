HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team retained the Central Kansas League title Monday in Hesston. “We had a very good day today,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “It was encouraging to us play as well as we did heading into regionals this weekend. We will need another strong performance there as we try to qualify for state. Our guys were focused all day today and had very strong moments. We are thrilled to be CKL champions for the seventh time in the last eight tournaments.”