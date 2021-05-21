RussoundMIXAMP-60, an all-in-one mixer amplifier

When it comes to buckling down and focusing on work, headphones can be a kind of godsend. Not only are they a more polite and respectful way to keep your music (or podcasts) to yourself, but they also serve to drown out the distractions that might surround you. And those points have become all the more important, now that more people are working from home than ever before. If we had to pick one major downside to headphones — especially the over- and on-ear varieties — it’s that, when you’re not actively wearing and using them, they’re a bit bulky and difficult to store.