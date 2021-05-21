Registration for pre-K program could start in June
SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Pending approval of the Pemetic Elementary School budget in June, registration for a pre–kindergarten program will begin that same month. In the second pre-K parent information session, which took place virtually in early May, the principals of both Pemetic and Tremont Consolidated School joined Julie Meltzer, director of curriculum and assessment for the district, to give an update for the program that is scheduled to begin this fall.www.mdislander.com