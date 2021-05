Florida is one long, downhill slide, at least in an environmental sense. What happens in the Central Florida ranch lands affects Lake Okeechobee, which affects the sod farms south of the lake, which affects the Everglades, which affects Florida Bay, which affects the Keys and its reefs and, in somewhat diminishing amplitudes, the rest of the world. Places overlap and ecosystems blur together. Attempts to discern and define the boundaries of each is the road to madness, or at least the road to seriously befuddling cognitive dissonance.