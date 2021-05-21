Photo-Op On Indy 500 Race Track Nearly Ends In Disaster

Now, I have never raced anything faster than a bicycle, but in my amateur opinion, a good time to take a commemorative photo of you and your boys driving your cars really slow is probably not during a practice lap where everyone else is driving their cars really fast. Unfortunately, this is what happened Thursday at Indianapolis 500 practice, and it nearly caused a potentially devastating crash between Colton Herta, seen here barreling around the outside, and Scott McLaughlin, seen here being barreled into: