HDMI cables have made at-home entertainment a much better—and prettier—experience. With an HDMI cable, you can get high definition for your favorite video games, movies, and more. That being said, depending on what you’re using it for, HDMI cables aren’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all solution. Certain cables are going to do a better job than others in different scenarios. Luckily, this list makes it simple for you to find the best HDMI cables, so you’re not saddled with any buyer’s remorse, and so that you get the best entertainment experience possible.