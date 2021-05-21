newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

By The Associated Press
Silicon Valley
 1 day ago

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns The Mercury News, East Bay Times, Orange County Register, Boston Herald, Denver Post and other newspapers.

www.siliconvalley.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alden Global Capital#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Company President#Private Equity Firms#Financial Firms#New York Daily News#The Chicago Tribune#Medianews Group#The Mercury News#Orange County Register#Boston Herald#Denver Post#The Los Angeles Times#Chatham Asset Management#Mcclatchy#Fortress#East Bay Times#Shareholders#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesswmay.com

Tribune Company Approves Sale To Hedge Fund

It could mark a major turning point in one of Illinois’s oldest media enterprises. The board of Tribune Publishing Company has approved a takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund with a reputation for acquiring media operations and then slashing staff and expenses. A number of staffers at the...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

German Publisher Axel Springer in Talks to Buy Axios

In a sign of continuing consolidation in media all over the world, German publishing giant Axel Springer is in talks to buy up Axios in a deal said to be potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The information, which first reported the news, said Friday that Axios is seeking...
Economywmasspi.com

Western Mass Politics & Insight

Briefings: Alden Wolfs down Tribune, Including the Courant…. It happened. On Friday, shareholders for Tribune Publishing, which owns the Hartford Courant among other titles, agreed to sell the company to Alden Global Capital. Alden, a hedge fund, has a nasty reputation for tossing newsgathering resources overboard for profit’s sake. Staff at Tribune Publications.
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.21.21

JPMorgan Takes Another Crack at Healthcare, Starting With Its Own [WSJ]. The nation’s biggest bank is building a new unit that will work on health initiatives for its employees and invest $250 million in startups and technologies meant to make their healthcare more efficient and effective. The unit, dubbed Morgan Health, aims to create a model of employer-sponsored healthcare that results in better and more equitable care at a lower cost.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Watchdog Slams AT&T’s Latest Mega-Merger Three Years After ‘Disastrous’ Time Warner Acquisition Cost 45,000 Jobs – Julia Conley (05/21/2021)

Public interest group Common Cause was among the critics denouncing telecom giant AT&T’s latest merger on Monday as the company announced it had reached a $43 billion deal to consolidate the media company Discovery with WarnerMedia. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-2022 and will combine cable networks...
Businessmcdonoughvoice.com

CEO pay schemes targeted by stockholders, judges, unions

GE shareholders last week rejected a $47 million bonus set for CEO Larry Culp after members of the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers/Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA) protested at GE’s Boston headquarters. Culp is the sixth richest American CEO, according to the New York Times,...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Paper Source to be acquired by Barnes & Noble parent company

A British private equity firm is making another U.S. acquisition. Elliott Investment Management has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and business operations of Paper Source Inc. The stationery and gift retailer filed for bankruptcy in March, with a plan to sell itself. The acquisition will allow Paper Source to emerge from Chapter 11 with the support of a well-capitalized owner committed to the development and growth of the business, according to a statement by Elliott.
Economybizjournals

Denver Business Journal names new editor in chief

Kourtney Geers, who has served as managing editor of the Denver Business Journal since mid-2018, is the paper’s new editor in chief, top officials with the publication announced Thursday. Geers succeeds Rebecca Troyer, who left last month to become director of email publications for American City Business Journals, the Charlotte,...
Businessleadershipconnect.io

Lockdown Merger: WarnerMedia-Discovery Bet on Streaming

The streaming wars are advancing with the announcement that AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. will join forces in a $43 billion deal to form a standalone media business. This deal marks the latest by AT&T in their media acquisition spree which includes companies such as Time Warner and DirecTV.
TV & Videosbarrettsportsmedia.com

CNN Targets NYT for Fox Online Ad

The New York Times recently ran an ad from Fox, and now CNN senior media reporter. Oliver Darcy is accusing the newspaper of profiting off “dangerous disinformation.”. “Company that pushed the Big Lie advertising atop @nytimes homepage today,” Darcy. tweeted. The CNN reporter would elaborate his argument on the Reliable...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Blackstone mortgage REIT names new CEO

Commercial real estate lender Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a new CEO. Katie Keenan, who has served as the REIT’s president since last year, will succeed current CEO Steve Plavin, who will be overseeing Blackstone Group’s European debt business, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company announced the move in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Media mogul Byron Allen files $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging racial discrimination in its ad spending

McDonald’s has been hit with a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit from media companies owned by Byron Allen. The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based burger chain pays higher prices to advertise with general market media companies than it does Black-owned companies, which submit pitches through a separate tier for content targeting African American audiences. The suit was filed Thursday in ...