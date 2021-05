Bill Belichick will coach for the 22nd season for the Patriots while having a chip on his shoulder after missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 and seeing his former QB Tom Brady lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title. Belichick has a 244-92 record in New England with six Super Bowls and three other trips to the big game. The Patriots have gone 30-11 in the postseason since 2001. Belichick needs 49 wins to pass Don Shula for the most in NFL history.