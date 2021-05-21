newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Is On and These Are the Best Deals to Snag ASAP

By Tim Minerd
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Though we’re still a week away from the unofficial start of summer, Walmart is getting the season started with their Big Summer Savings Event, which has some of the best pre-Memorial Day deals we’re seeing right now. There are tons of great home and kitchen deals (excuse me, “Rollbacks”!) on items from brands including Bissell, Ninja, Safavieh, iRobot, and more, making this an excellent chance to gear up for the summer and save. Some of the best deals are on time-saving cleaning essentials like robovacs and steam mops, and there are also some great bright rugs and cooling bedding to get your space summer-ready.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#Memorial Day#Summer Nights#Steam Summer Sale#Home Decor#Fun Home#Hot Coffee#Big Summer Savings Event#Fringe Walmart#Barrymore#Flower Home Collection#Stainless Steel Walmart#Tramontina Primaware#Ninja#Shark Steam Mop Walmart#Bedding#Fresh Coffee#Cleaning#Dorm Room Decor#Pet Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Missed out on Aldi’s hanging chair? Snap up Wayfair’s version for £100 less

As the weather warms and the easing of lockdown allows for six-person meet-ups, many of us are getting our outdoor spaces ready for hosting.As part of the UK roadmap, groups of up 30 will be able to gather outdoors from 17 May, meaning there’s no better time to spruce up your garden.Whether you’re after a rattan bar that’s perfect for outdoor soirées, a £30 B&M flower wall or one of Amazon’s bestselling hot tubs, there are plenty of ways to refresh your space this summer. And one item in particular has become the must-have garden furniture piece of the year. Something...
Grocery & Supermaketdigitalcommerce360.com

Walmart expands delivery to your fridge

(Bloomberg)—In the fall of 2019, Walmart Inc. started testing a service to deliver groceries right into fridges while customers were out. Then the pandemic kept Americans at home, making Walmart’s InHome business largely unnecessary. But it’s not dead. With online grocery booming during COVID-19 and vaccinations rising, the world’s largest retailer is expanding the service. It still faces a hurdle, though: Do Americans trust Walmart traipsing through their kitchens?
RetailBusiness Insider

All the best Memorial Day sales and deals we found, including discounts from Leesa, Overstock, and Dell

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grill, hit the beach, and, of course, shop. When you're not celebrating the unofficial start of summer, make sure to check out the big sales all over the internet. We've rounded ones that are worth shopping this year and will update this article as new Memorial Day sales are released.
Beauty & FashionHerald Tribune

All the best sales to shop for Mother's Day 2021 weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed. Keep on scrolling for the best markdowns to kick your weekend...
GardeningHerald Tribune

The best garden tools to buy on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you've been itching to get in the dirt, plant some seeds or overhaul your flower beds, it might be time to take inventory of your garden tools. After all, you’ll want to make sure you’re using top-notch equipment to keep your greenery plush and your flowers blooming! Reviewed has tested out a ton of top-rated gardening instruments over the years, ranging from string trimmers to gloves—and many of them just so happen to be on sale right now.
ElectronicsT3.com

Early Memorial Day deal takes 50% off Amazon's Echo Show 5 Blink Mini camera bundle

With Memorial Day sales set to kick off over the next couple of weeks, Amazon seems to be ahead of the game with some must-see offers on Amazon devices. A deal worthy of Prime Day itself, Amazon is taking over 50% off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink mini outdoor camera bundle. Offering one of the most simple home security setups at a great price, this is a chance to grab one of Amazon's most popular Echo Show's at it's best price to date.
Shoppingretailmenot.com

The Ultimate Memorial Day Sales Roundup

Memorial Day weekend is almost here–May 29 through May 31–and while we won’t be celebrating outside in the same way as past years (although we can still smell the burgers, sunscreen and citronella candles), one of the biggest sale weekends of the year is still on. Whether you’re throwing a...
ShoppingGear Patrol

The 25 Best Online Furniture Stores to Check Out Now

You can literally buy anything online nowadays, including furniture. What once required dealing with swarms of people, crowded showrooms and aggressive salespeople has been replaced with ordering furniture from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to the magic of technology, you can browse more, more easily. Narrow down your search to a select few pieces, or hone in on an aesthetic you want to capture; the only thing you need to worry about is making sure you're at home to sign-off for deliveries. What's better than convenience? More fair prices. Furniture retailer juggernauts and newer direct-to-consumer brands are doing battle on the internet, where shoppers can't be swindled by a "sale" sticker or a fast-talking sales rep. Regardless of where you shop, these 25 online furniture retailers are the best places to start shopping whether you're completely refurnishing your place or you just need to get a new sofa.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Memorial Day 2021: Give your home a major refresh with this giant Pier 1 sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you've been thinking of a home refresh this season, you're in luck: Pier 1's Memorial Day 2021 sale has arrived, with a variety of rugs, lighting, home office and outdoor furniture and décor and more— and prices are up to 50% off.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Shark hoover deals 2021: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted hoover, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. While they’re more affordable than some of the very high end alternatives, Shark hoovers still come at a premium cost – but savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had, it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless,...
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

Costco’s May Deals Will Save You Hundreds on Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Pieces

Why settle when you can upgrade your outdoor patio furniture for a steal? Because coming soon to Costco is their Summer Retreat sale, and it boasts major savings on a handful of their most popular outdoor furniture. We’re talking hundreds of dollars off a five-piece outdoor patio set that includes a communal fire pit table; hundreds off a gorgeous, aluminum pergola; and big savings on both a 10-foot umbrella and a two-pack of sleek wicker chaise lounges.