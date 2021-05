Although Candace Owen, a Kanye West-backed right-wing pundit, has never made grammar a priority, she has now made it one. Owens became extremely concerned with the grammar of the decision after pop star Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary and revealed their pronouns are “they/them,” to the acclaim of fans and scholars who are well aware that style guides like the AP and MLA, as well as Merriam-Dictionary, Webster’s have embraced these pronouns for years. It’s fascinating to see how it works.