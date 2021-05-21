25 best sites to buy Instagram followers (real followers)

If you're looking for some inspiration for your Instagram captions, you can never go wrong with using a BTS quote. Through the years, the guys have said some pretty wise things about success, love, and friendship during their interviews and song lyrics. In fact, some ARMYs were moved by BTS' words so much they got their best sayings permanently inked on their bodies. V, especially, has given fans some of the most memorable pieces of advice they've ever heard. To spread the love, here are 12 BTS V quotes for Instagram captions that will leave your followers in awe.