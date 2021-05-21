Does classical music have anything to say to BLM?

newsbreak-logo
By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
Cover picture for the articleIn a year when every US institution is trying to fly multicultural credentials, the unanswered question is whether classical music has anything positive to contribute. No major orchestra has gone beyond the token overture or intermezzo by a minority composer, and no work by an unsung artist has yet captured the spirit of these times. For all its hiring of diversity v-ps and woke PRs, the music establishment has not changed its ways, nor the audience its tastes.

