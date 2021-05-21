newsbreak-logo
Andras Schiff: Let’s never go back to concert intervals

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article…“Even before Covid, I was a great champion of concerts without an interval because, let’s face it, the interval is a commercial entity,” he says. “The bar can still make its profit but afterwards instead. I think this solid block of, say, an hour and a quarter of music is a very good format. It will be a long time before we get back to full houses — I think that will be a nostalgic dream — so if we have a limited audience, we can do shorter programmes and repeat them two or three times to reach the capacity of the whole.”

