Black Bean Burgers Recipe: A Healthy Bean Burger Recipe From a Fitness Trainer

It’s not your average vegan camping food- this instant black bean soup is homemade! Savory black beans are joined with carrots, onions, garlic, and a whole medley of spices. Dried coconut powder makes it rich and creamy, and cumin, tomato powder, chili, and more give it plenty of flavor. It’s a great high-protein, shelf-stable, light and dry food option- all that’s needed is hot water to get it ready to eat. Now, we’re not one for exaggerating our recipes- this soup is not perfectly silky smooth, it’s a little grainy. But it’s also instant soup, so it’s kinda what you’re signing up for. But, a little grainy or not, it’s still rich and delicious, flavorful and hearty. If you’re hiking, camping, or just looking to have some emergency food stored, this shelf-stable black bean soup is the perfect option.