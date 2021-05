TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) - SRHI Inc. (" SRHI" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its upcoming virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders (" AGM") will be held on June 2, 2021. Shareholders will be asked to approve a name change and expanded board of directors (the " Board"). In addition, Terry Lyons will step down as Interim CEO and be succeeded by Michael Staresinic, the Company's current President and CFO. Mr. Lyons will remain on as independent Chair of the Board.