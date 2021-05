Why bother with charging stations, when you could just drive your electric vehicle over a road that has embedded charging strips? That’s exactly what researchers at Cornell University are developing right now, which not only saves time for drivers, but also pave the way for more sustainable transit. These two insulated metal plates on the ground are connected to a power line through a matching network and a high-frequency inverter, thus creating oscillating electric fields that attract as well as repel charges in a pair of matching metal plates attached to the underside of a vehicle. Read more for a video and additional information.