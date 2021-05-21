FBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks

A ransomware gang that hacked Washington's Metropolitan Police Department published extensive profiles of 22 officers Tuesday as part of an extortion attempt. The files on current and former police officers are detailed and include personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, results of psychological assessments, copies of driver’s licenses, fingerprints, polygraph test results, as well as residential, financial and marriage history. NBC News reached two officers whose profiles were published using the phone numbers listed in them and verified their identities. Both said they had not been told by the department that their specific information had been accessed.