Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.

aithority.com
