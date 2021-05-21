newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kentik Strengthens Asia-Pacific Growth with TDS Partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKentik, the network observability company, announced continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a new channel partnership with Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS). Based in Sydney, TDS will support Kentik’s growth in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Over the last four years, Kentik’s customer base in APAC has expanded...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Pacific#Apac#Global Network#Global Experience#Technology Company#Customer Support#Distribution Network#Tds Partnership#Vad#Cto#Apac#Kentik Address#Regional Demand#Regional Support#Continued Expansion#Southeast Asia#Businesses#Longstanding Experience#Customer Base#Reseller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Asia-Pacific (APAC) physical security Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Verified Market Research recently published a report titled “Asia-Pacific (APAC) physical security Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The primary and secondary research methods were used to prepare this report. The analysis was derived using history and prediction. The market for Asia-Pacific (APAC) physical security is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value in the forecast years. This report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and barriers to the market. The analysts used SWOT and Porter’s five-force analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth over the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of geographic regions, sales forecasts, segmentation and market shares.
Businessuasweekly.com

Skyports builds momentum as AAM infrastructure provider in Japan

Skyports, the world’s leading vertiport company, has been selected to participate in two upcoming initiatives aimed at delivering eVTOL technology in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture. Skyports has been accepted as one of five organisations to contribute eVTOL expertise to the Osaka Smart City. Following a joint submission with Tokyo based trading...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market Worth Observing Growth | Oracle, IBM, PivotLink, SAP

Global Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle Corp., IBM Corp., PivotLink, SAP AG, Microstrategy Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Host Analytics Inc., Birst Inc., GoodData Corp., Bime, Indicee Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Cloud9 Analytics, Jaspersoft Corp., Kognitio, Actuate Corp. & QlikTech International AB.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Markets 2021-2026 - M&A & JV To Fuel Growth / Growing Rack Power Density / Growing Edge Data Center Demand / Growth In Lithium-Ion Battery Procurement

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center colocation market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2026.The demand for...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Liberty Global, Digital Colony Partner for European Edge Data Centers

DENVER—Liberty Global is setting up a joint venture with the digital infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony to launch AtlasEdge Data Centres with plans to create an European edge infrastructure platform with over 100 active edge facilities. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, at which time Josh Joshi...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Global Service Quality Management Market Overview Survey 2021 To 2026 || Adobe Systems ,Amdocs ,Cisco ,Egain Corporation

Service quality management is refer as the service which encompasses of a variety of processes used to assess the service quality according to the expectations of the customer. It also included the long term monitoring and maintenance of all of the services which has been offered to customers, as to track the developments in quality and measure the efficiency of the improvement efforts. A Service Quality Management System is used for the communication with the employees how a company defines the success and what is need to be done for offering and maintaining the high-quality services, and is also used as a management technique to motivate the employees and influence their behavior and interactions with customers.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Financial Services Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Oracle, SAP, Focus Softnet

The Latest Released Financial Services Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Financial Services Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Financial Services Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Hyland Software (United States), Workday (United States), Focus Softnet ( United Arab Emirates), Debt Pay (United States), Payability (United States), Obsidian Suite (United Kingdom).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Storage Software Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Microsoft, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services

Global Cloud Storage Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Storage Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services, VMware, CA Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Dell EMC, Hitachi Data Systems, HPE, IBM, Google, Oracle, Netapp & Red Hat.
Retailjingdaily.com

The Asia Pacific & Jewelry: Richemont’s Pandemic Bright Spots

Jewelry Maisons, online retail, and the Asia Pacific partially offset sales declines in other areas for the Swiss luxury group Richemont this year to March, but the pandemic took its toll. All regions declined except the Asia Pacific, where Mainland China generated strong, triple-digit growth and is now the company’s number one market.
BusinessCRN

Data Center Startup Yondr Pours $2 Billion To Enter U.S., Americas

European hyperscale data center developer and provider Yondr Group will spend $2 billion to significantly expand its data center footprint across the Americas—from the U.S. and Canada to Central and South America. The data center startup has bullish plans to rapidly build new data centers across five continents by 2024.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Carbon Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Green Step Solutions, Accenture, IBM

The Global Carbon Management Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Carbon Management Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IHS Markit Ltd, CA Technologies, Schneider Electric, Credit 360 Ltd, Enviance Inc., Green Step Solutions, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, GreenIntelli, Enable SA, Verisae Inc., Accuvio, Dakota Software, Hara, Johnson Controls, Advantage IQ, Sap SE & Sinosoft etc have been looking into Carbon Management Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businessaithority.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Services Brokerage(CSB) Market is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, DoubleHorn, Jamcracker

Global Cloud Services Brokerage(CSB) Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Services Brokerage(CSB) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture (Ireland), DoubleHorn (US), Jamcracker (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), RightScale (US), Dell (US), Wipro (India), Arrow Electronics (US), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Cloudmore (Sweden), InContinuum (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), Cognizant (US), BitTitan (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), OpenText (Canada), ComputeNext (US), CloudFX (Singapore), Fujitsu (Japan), Tech Mahindra (India) & Atos (France).
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Stop-start recovery for Asia-Pacific aviation market, warn experts

The Asia-Pacific aviation sector faces a stop-start recovery over the next 12 to 18 months as governments respond to fresh Covid-19 outbreaks by closing borders at short notice. However, while international and particularly business traffic may not return to 2019 levels for some years, pent-up demand for leisure and VFR...
Marketsenterprisetalk.com

OpenText Drives Cloud Growth Across The Asia Pacific Region

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today kicks off OpenText World Asia Pacific, its flagship conference for customers, partners and prospects in the Asia Pacific region, headlined by OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and a fireside chat with best-selling author and renowned optimist Simon Sinek.
Worldaithority.com

Telestax Launches a New Point of Presence (PoP) in India to Further Extend Network Penetration for CPaaS Enablement

Telestax, the leading provider of CPaaS enablement to global communications companies, announced a new point of presence (PoP) in India. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, India is the world’s second largest mobile market and this latest expansion is further evidence of the Telestax commitment to creating the right infrastructure, capabilities, and support for the world’s largest telecommunications companies to bring CPaaS to global markets and enterprises.
Businesshbsdealer.com

MAX strengthens regional sales team

The toolmaker has hired new talent to support the efforts of dealers and distributors. Tool manufacturer MAX USA Corp. has grown its sales team with the addition of regional hires. “We are constantly looking at retaining and onboarding new talent to help us generate new sale initiatives that continue to...