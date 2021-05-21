Kentik Strengthens Asia-Pacific Growth with TDS Partnership

Global Cloud Services Brokerage(CSB) Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Services Brokerage(CSB) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture (Ireland), DoubleHorn (US), Jamcracker (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), RightScale (US), Dell (US), Wipro (India), Arrow Electronics (US), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Cloudmore (Sweden), InContinuum (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), Cognizant (US), BitTitan (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), OpenText (Canada), ComputeNext (US), CloudFX (Singapore), Fujitsu (Japan), Tech Mahindra (India) & Atos (France).