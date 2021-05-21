newsbreak-logo
California State

California to lift COVID-19 capacity, physical distancing requirements on June 15

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)

