Gov. Roy Cooper lifted mask and social distancing requirements in North Carolina on Friday as the state's Covid-19 numbers improve due to the proliferation of vaccines. "I have great news to share with the people of North Carolina," Cooper said. "Effective immediately, we are lifting all mand capacity and gathering limits and social distant requirements and most mandatory mask requirements. That means in most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state of NC will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant.