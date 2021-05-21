Icegone Defrosts Any Food Straight Out Of The Freezer In 30 Minutes Or Less

Taking meat out of the freezer and putting it in the fridge is always the best way of defrosting meat for cooking. Problem is, it usually takes an entire day for food to fully thaw when it’s frozen, making it far from viable when food is still in the freezer and dinner needs to be ready in two hours. In that situation, your options are either wasting power (thaw in oven), wasting water (thaw it under the faucet), or waiting a long time for it to thaw in room temperature. The Icegone offers a better alternative.