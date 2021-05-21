newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Icegone Defrosts Any Food Straight Out Of The Freezer In 30 Minutes Or Less

coolthings.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking meat out of the freezer and putting it in the fridge is always the best way of defrosting meat for cooking. Problem is, it usually takes an entire day for food to fully thaw when it’s frozen, making it far from viable when food is still in the freezer and dinner needs to be ready in two hours. In that situation, your options are either wasting power (thaw in oven), wasting water (thaw it under the faucet), or waiting a long time for it to thaw in room temperature. The Icegone offers a better alternative.

www.coolthings.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Food#Defrosting#30 Minutes Or Less#Running Water#Food Drink#Body Temperature#Air Temperature#Hot Food#Ice Time#Actual Meat#Icegone Defrosts#Normal Room Temperature#Cooking#Heat Transfer#Actual Heat#Thaw#Heat Fins#Aluminum#Surface#Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

You Can Use Coffee Grounds To Clean Pots And Pans. Here's How

Drinking coffee should make most mornings easier by helping you wake up and get ready for the day ahead. Coffee grounds on the other hand seem to find their way all over your sink, making the process of cleaning your coffee pot a nuisance. Thankfully, spending hours searching for a cleaner way to get rid of your grounds isn't your only option. These leftover bits actually serve quite a few purposes that make them a useful kitchen addition.
RecipesMindBodyGreen

How To Make The Creamiest 2-Ingredient Vegan Pasta—In 20 Minutes Or Less

Your standard creamy vegan pasta sauce recipe might include soaking cashews or blending cauliflower—both of which require some forward thinking and planning. So if you've ever found yourself in the mood for a satisfying vegan pasta dinner, but short on time, I've got a game-changing trick for you. In my...
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Coffee To Go: Experts Explain Why Coffee Makes You Pee

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes, and that coffee makes you go. (Actually this isn’t true for everyone, which frankly blows my mind, but stick with me here.) We here at Sprudge have exhaustively covered all the latest research on why coffee makes you poop, but we haven’t much discussed the flipside of the potty coin. But like any good DJ, we’re flipping from the 2’s to the 1’s today to learn why coffee makes you pee so much.
Food & Drinksbeachbodyondemand.com

No-Bake Coffee and Cereal Bars

This recipe for Coffee and Cereal Bars is for anyone who goes to sleep dreaming of their morning coffee. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you’ll love the chocolatey coffee flavor in these yummy homemade bars. Café Latte Shakeology (whey or plant-based vegan) blends with almond butter for a...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Waitrose Brings Food Sharing Platters But With Less Packaging

With people starting to return to offices and gather socially, Waitrose is relaunching its food sharing platters. Their return has been accompanied by a significant reduction in packaging which the retailer claims will save 30 tonnes of single-use plastic and card a year. The 10 lines of sharing sandwiches, rolls...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Never Cook Canned Food This Way

With campfire season kicking into full swing, let's prevent any major hiccups before they happen: If you want your campsite or backyard to stay spotless for s'mores, you may want to skip cooking canned food over the flame. It's a summer tradition for many, and for good reason — the...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

You've Been Storing Pistachios All Wrong

It's no secret that pistachios are expensive. In fact, Money Inc ranked pistachios as one of the priciest nuts in the world. So, if you've purchased some pistachios recently, the last thing you want to happen is for them to turn bad — which can actually happen rather quickly. While you might think of nuts as being pretty shelf stable, according to The Spruce Eats, pistachios can go bad in a matter of days.
LifestyleReal Simple

A Grill Caddy for Better Barbecues, a More Sustainable Paper Towel, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Keep everything in reach (and guests out of the kitchen) with this handy caddy. It holds essential condiments, plates and cutlery, and even a roll of paper towels. The adjustable handle allows you to fit taller items, and the whole thing disassembles for easy storage after grilling season is over. Great for tailgating, camping, or backyard parties.
RecipesPopSugar

These Air-Fryer Caramelized Bananas Only Require 3 Ingredients and Take Less Than 10 Minutes

I've never been a huge fan of banana-heavy desserts (except banana bread) — that is, until I tried these air-fryer caramelized bananas. Created by Lisa Kitahara of Okonomi Kitchen, the recipe is simple to make and tastes exactly like an indulgent dessert (or breakfast!) with only a little bit of added coconut sugar. The finished texture is unreal — soft and caramel-y, almost like a crème brûlée. Basically, as someone who doesn't even like banana pudding, this three-ingredient recipe yields one of the most delicious treats I've ever had.
RetailBon Appétit

If You Make Your Own Baby Food, You Need This Silicone Freezer Tray

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
Recipesmacys.com

Food Prep 3-Compartment Food Storage Containers, Pack of 10

Portion-Perfect Meal Trays: No need to measure your portions — volume is already embossed on the tray. Custom-Fit Lids: Seals in freshness during refrigeration and when taking meals on-the-go Microwave-Safe: Simply pop in the microwave to reheat your prepared meals when it's time to eat. Frezeer-Safe: Perfect for storing meals...
RecipesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Vibrant, Flavorful Spring Meal Prepped in 20 Minutes or Less

(Family Features) Adding delicious, new flavors to your homecooked meals this spring may be easier than you think. A secret ingredient like cooking wine is a simple way to add a boost of flavor to all kinds of recipes. During the spring months, few people would prefer cooking in the kitchen for hours rather than […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Vibrant, Flavorful Spring Meal Prepped in 20 Minutes or Less appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lifestylesurvivallife.com

37 Survival Foods to Stock For Any Disaster

Every prepper needs to be familiar with the best foods to stock up on in preparation for a disaster. Here is a detailed list to help you get started. 37 Sure Bet Survival Foods to stock up on in Your Disaster Stockpile. 1. Water. While water is not food, it...
Recipesthedoctorstv.com

Healthy Thai Food in Just 30 Minutes

The Doctors love healthy meals that are easy to make and full of flavor and chef Nikky Phinyawatana joins to share her favorite Thai dish. Her Asian noodle salad is made from just 10 ingredients that can be found in your local market. She says her recipe -- made from...
PetsLifehacker

Try This Frozen Applesauce Instead of Expensive Dog Ice Cream

Dogs love treats, and humans love giving dogs treats because we like seeing our dogs happy and excited. Not all treats, however, are created equal. Some, like table scraps that contain a lot of salt and fat, are not good for your pooch; and some, like those little dog-specific “ice cream” cups, are very expensive. Frozen applesauce is neither of these things.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Duskie Estes Reveals The Strangest Item In Her Fridge

What is the weirdest thing in your fridge? Could it be that jar of fruit punch-flavored pickles you bought at Walmart on a whim, or perhaps a jar of Vegemite you were gifted by an Australian frenemy? (No true friend would expect you to eat that nasty stuff). Maybe it's a science experiment moldering in some forgotten corner that might once have been leftover Thai takeout, or perhaps Italian, or ... who knows, since by now it's an unspeakable slime monster that's likely to start stretching out tentacles and sucking other foodstuffs into its horrible maw unless you do some fridge cleaning ASAP.