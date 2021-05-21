newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

BBFG hire new Garden Manager, plans for the upcoming season

By Hannah MacLeod
wiartonecho.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Miltenburg has been hired on as this season’s Garden Manager at the Bruce Botanical Food Garden’s, located in Ripley. Her goals for this year are to keep the gardens operating as best possible with Covid restrictions and building off of what shifts were made last year. Instead of having public tours, they are focusing on having a roadside food-stand and building up their volunteer base,

www.wiartonecho.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Volunteers#Local Food#Food Sovereignty#Special Tours#Summer School#Work From Home#Home School#Community#Bbfg#Covid#4 H Club#Girl Guides#Harvest Dinners#Public Tours#Flower Pots#Publishing Date#Ripley#Lucknow#Takeout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

Master gardeners plan spring gala

BATAVIA — Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will once again be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County on 420 East Main St. The annual plant sale features...
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yoga in the Garden planned for Saturday

Yuba-Sutter families are invited to join in for yoga at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum on Saturday morning. Family Mindfulness in Motion — Yoga in the Garden is a monthly event put on by the Artisan Community Garden and Mindful Youth Adventures. Saturday’s gathering will be overseen by yoga instructor Sumiko Sprague.
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Tracci's Garden: Planning & Planting

KENNEWICK, WA – Spring gardening is in full swing right now. It is a labor of love getting to this point; all the digging, preparing, tilling and weeding. Now, most vegetables are in the ground and getting bigger and stronger every day. A WSU Master Gardener walks us through the...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Pollinator garden planned for Wetmore Park

The Sun Prairie Parks Friends, inc (SPPF) group will partner with the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to build a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park. The garden is anticipated to be about 115 square feet in area and include nearly 24 different species of plantings and an educational kiosk sign. The garden will provide nectar and pollen to help promote the health of bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinators.
Little Rock, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Upcoming webinar: Benefits of rain gardens extend beyond the back yard

LITTLE ROCK — Many homeowners and backyard gardeners are finding that do-it-yourself rain gardens are the perfect addition to their yards because they are not only attractive but also good for the environment. “They are an all-star landscape feature that can not only beautify a landscape but also improve water...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

The season is on at Pagosa Springs Community Garden

SIMPLE GROW-HOW: VEGETABLES – FREE GARDENING Q&A WITH RON CHACEY. The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is sponsoring a free limited online educational series on vegetable gardening. Renowned expert Ron Chacey will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and accessible via computer or telephone.
Animalstheorcasonian.com

Upcoming Garden Club presentation will be all about insects in your garden

Identifying and protecting your best garden friends. ||| FROM HELEN HUBER for ORCAS ISLAND GARDEN CLUB |||. The Orcas Island Garden Club welcomes Kate Yturri who will present Insects in Your Garden: Identifying and Protecting Your Best Garden Friends on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. Use this link for this virtual Zoom presentation coordinated with the Orcas Island Library.
Lee County, FLbocabeacon.com

Dog park plans unveiled

BY T MICHELE WALKER – The Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium was a hopping place on Friday, April 30 as Lee County Parks and Recreation held another public meeting to view plans for the proposed improvements for the dog park. Residents asked questions and eagerly viewed the plans showing the...
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Marvin seeks to hire 150 new employees; plans hiring event in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. • Marvin, a window and door manufacturer, is seeking to hire 150 positions for five Fargo, N.D.-based manufacturing facilities. To help with that process, the company will be holding a hiring event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. this Tuesday, May 25, at 1616 43rd St. N., Fargo. During the...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Plant to attract pollinators

If you’re looking for a lovely, easy-to-grow, pollinator-friendly plant for your garden, this might be the one for you. Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum) is an upper Midwest native, hardy in Zones 4 to 8. It is named for its aromatic leaves, not because it is related to the herb hyssop or anise, a member of the carrot family. It is a member of the mint family. But don’t worry — it does not spread like a traditional mint.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Bay Area food truck business launches “Food Responders” program in Mendocino County

Off the Grid (OTG), a Bay Area food truck and catering experience company, is preparing Mendocino County for wildfire season through food support. The company is bringing its award-winning Food Responders program to Mendocino by partnering with local restaurants, food trucks, catering businesses and food purveyors to feed first responders and locals in the event that their local community is impacted by wildfires or other natural disasters.
Peterborough, NHledgertranscript.com

Consider planting pollinator-friendly plants this spring

It’s an old saying sums up the importance of pollinators. Scientists estimate that bees are responsible for one out of every three bites of food that is eaten, which means that bees and other pollinators are crucial to sustaining the food chain. They are Mother Nature’s workers, transferring pollen from...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

3 houseplants that are impossible to kill, according to experts

Are you struggling to grow healthy houseplants? Well, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has revealed the hardest plants to kill — and they're perfect for the not-so-green-fingered. According to Andrea Platt, RHS Garden Wisley Retail Team Leader, the three easiest plants to keep alive are Chinese evergreen plants, mother-in-law's tongue...
Restaurantswinebusiness.com

The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates Opens on June 12

OLIVER, British Columbia (May 20, 2021) – Phantom Creek Estates, the Okanagan Valley’s most exciting new wine destination, is pleased to announce the opening of The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates helmed by Canadian-born Chef Sarah Fiore, whose refined talent hails from Michelin-starred Estela in New York City. Offering expansive views of the stunning Okanagan Valley wine country, this sophisticated restaurant and lounge will be located on the south side of the winery. The menu is designed to provide guests with a curated, multi-course lunch infused with local and seasonal ingredients in which guests can indulge alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of wines from the Estate alongside other Canadian and International choices.
Travel10Best

Vote for Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park

The founder of 2TravelDads, the original LGBT Family Travel blog. Focusing on ecotourism and education, 2TravelDads inspires LGBT families (and traditional families also) to go beyond their usual getaways and use travel to learn about and be part of a bigger world. 2TravelDads blazes the way for other two-dad and two-mom families to travel to previously overlooked destinations or places we as gay people would normally avoid. We share the struggles we've faced and the surprising gems and welcomes we've had along the way. Traveling as a family is one thing, traveling as an LGBT family is completely something else.
Economycleanlink.com

Planning A New Hire's First 90 Days

Bringing on a new hire can be an exciting time for a business. Those first few months with the new hire is also a period of significant importance, as it can help determine if the worker will stick around for a while. To help retain employees, and consequently avoid the...
Animalscountryroadsmagazine.com

The Secret Life of Beekeepers

She moves slowly, methodically; her long abdomen adorned with the most extravagant bronze. A flurry of servants buzz around her, tending to her every need: cleaning her, feeding her, protecting her. She is the beating heart of an entire colony that couldn’t exist should she fall ill; a thriving distillery that produces an invigorating and nutritious elixir—a condiment born of golden sunshine, floral and sweet. In her lifetime she will have up to thirty male suiters, and her unmatched fertility will produce nearly two thousand offspring a day. When she becomes old and infertile, the servants who have slaved so tirelessly their entire lives to protect her will turn on their queen, exiling her and those who choose to stay loyal to her rule. Or, they will kill her and replace her with a new, younger, and more fertile Empress. Without her, and her brood, a large swath of plants and animals, including humans, would starve. She is one of the most important organisms on the planet. She is the Queen Honey Bee.
GardeningDaily Freeman

Bob Beyfuss: Epsom salts can benefit plants in artificial soil mixes

I was pleased to be able to purchase an Edelweiss plant at Story’s nursery last Friday. I have planted it in a sunny well-drained location and it is nicely budded up!. The garden center was packed when I was there despite it being a weekday. I picked up my “Big Beef” tomato transplants, although they will be very overgrown by the time I can safely transplant them into my garden. The soil in my raised beds remains at 50 degrees and that is too cold for good growth. Still, I worry that there will be none left to buy in a few weeks, so I am committed to taking good care of the transplants now, which means daily, if not twice a day, watering and fertilizing.