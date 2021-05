Encrypted messaging is gradually approaching its parent company and following new rules, which it wants to turn into a new customer service tool for businesses. After users’ cries, Facebook finally retained the May 15 deadline, forcing WhatsApp users to accept its new terms of use, at the risk that the app will gradually become unusable. These new rules are aimed at bringing WhatsApp closer to Facebook, which has launched ads on Facebook and Instagram, for example, to turn the messaging app into an online sales and customer service tool.