Despite the fact that some parts of the world are opening up again, video calls will probably be around for a little while longer. And while you can do your video conferencing, webinars, and video chats on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, sometimes you might want an even bigger screen. At CES back in January, Samsung announced that their Neo QLED smart TVs would integrate Google Duo and now it looks like it’s now available. Well, as long as you have a web camera attached of course.