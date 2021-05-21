Local soccer club invites kids, teens to “unique” summer camp
IDAHO FALLS — A local private soccer club is partnering with two special guests to bring a “one of its kind” soccer camp to Idaho Falls this summer. The Renegades Football Club is hosting a two-day soccer camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 18 that begins June 18 at Thunder Ridge High School. The camp will be taught by the Renegades’ coaches, U-20 Women’s National Team and University of North Carolina soccer player Talia DellaPeruta and President of TIP Goalkeeping, Brian Simmons.www.eastidahonews.com