Kansas State

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 406 to a total of 312,997, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5057.

