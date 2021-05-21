KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

ELLSWORTH – A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for his conviction on three counts of rape, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Dalton Eberhart, 20, of Wilson, was sentenced today in Ellsworth County District Court by District Judge Steven Johnson to serve 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Eberhart had pleaded guilty to the charges in February. In addition, Johnson sentenced Eberhart to lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender, according to a news release from Schmidt's office.