You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a nice-looking dress watch with the performance to match, and that’s exactly what the Seiko SNXS79K Automatic delivers. It comes with a high contrast design, featuring a charcoal face with silver-colored hands and markers. Both the markers and the baton-shaped hands have luminous paint for better visibility in low-light situations. You get a compact 37mm stainless steel case with a brushed and polished finish like its bracelet. The SNXS789K’s caseback is transparent, giving you a peek into its 21-jewels Japanese automatic movement. As part of its features within the Seiko 5 line, the watch also includes a screw down crown at the 4 o’clock position, as well as a day/date window at 3 o’clock. To top it off, a mineral hardlex crystal protects everything inside, providing it 30 meters of water resistance as well. Check out this classy performer at the link below.