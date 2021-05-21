CDLP Launches POOL Concept Collection
Swedish label CDLP is padding out its collection of men's essentials with the CDLP POOL concept collection, which is designed as a complement to their popular swimwear line. Lightweight and tailored with sartorial detailing, the pieces are perfect for laidback summer moments when you're not in the water and feature relaxed cuts that keep things breezy and comfortable. They're made from a premium Ecovero fabric, which is derived from (certified) renewable wood sources.airows.com