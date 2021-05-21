CDLP Launches POOL Concept Collection

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have spent most of the pandemic in New York. As the co–creative directors of two extremely NYC labels, Monse and Oscar de la Renta, skipping town to work remotely wasn’t exactly an option. But after a year of lockdowns, they’re feeling more hopeful about their city than ever. You can glimpse their New York pride—and wear it—in the standout print of their new pre-fall collection. Against white silk, an illustrated scrapbook of New York iconography features yellow cabs, bicycles, subway signs, and the Empire State Building. With new TV shows like Gossip Girl and And Just Like That... (the Sex and the City reboot) filming this spring, it’s easy to see the asymmetrical, NYC-printed slip ending up on a cast member.