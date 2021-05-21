newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Levi's Drops Exclusive Trading Cards and NFTs

By Jack Archer
airows.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLevi's has just revealed a very cool commemorative trading card set featuring a range of their celebrity ambassadors, including supermodel Hailey Bieber, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Japanese tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, actors Barbie Ferreira and Jaden Smith, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only...

airows.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Levi
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Person
Barbie Ferreira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Manchester United#Digital Card#Blue Jeans#Denim#Japanese#Nike#501s#Nfts#Exclusive#Sale#Grey#Actors Barbie Ferreira#Supermodel Hailey Bieber#Noami Osaka#Patches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" Coming This Fall: New Details

When it comes to Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line, there are now 35 main silhouettes that have been released over the last few decades. The shoes that Jordan got to wear throughout his career are the ones that truly seem to be the most popular although there are still some models that don't get as much love as they should. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 which came to prominence back in 2017 thanks to the "Flu Game." Aside from that one colorway, the 12 has been underrated although Jumpman is starting to show it some more love.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from May 1st to May 7th

With the first full week of May out of the way, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space confirmed previously-seen releases. For as much as it innovates, NIKE, Inc. is never shy about revisiting its archives to unearth classics. On this front, the Swoosh has revealed plans to reissue the Nike Air Max Plus “Olympic” from 2000. The Nike Huarache has also emerged in original colorways throughout the first five months of 2021 as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, however, has also indulged in retro styles that wouldn’t cause suspicion if placed on a retailer’s running shoe shelf in the early 1990s. Although it’s scheduled to release in some previously-seen arrangements, the Nike Dunk Low took the last seven days to show off new designs. Among them, pairs inspired by the South Korean flag and giraffes.
NFLmorningbrew.com

Target Pauses In-Store Trading Card Sales

If you go to Target to buy Pokémon cards anytime soon, prepare to feel like Team Rocket: unsuccessful. The chain is pulling Pokémon, MLB, NFL, and NBA trading cards off shelves after card-seeking customers have gotten increasingly unruly. Target said the response stems from “an abundance of caution.”. We can...
Hobbiescardboardconnection.com

2020-21 Upper Deck Marvel Annual Trading Cards

Chronicling the world of Marvel Comics, 2020-21 Upper Deck Marvel Annual continues to deliver the key moments and notable heroes/villains from the past year of comic book happenings. Collectors should find one base variant and one insert per pack, along with one Splash-ticular card in each box. 2020-21 Upper Deck...
Los Angeles, CApronewsreport.com

Celebrity Designers Ben Baller – Nicky Diamonds Release NFTs With Unlockable Merchandise Exclusively on Mintable

(ProNewsReport Editorial):- Los Angeles, California May 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Through 20 years of friendship and multiple previous collaborations, celebrity designers, Ben Baller and Nicky Diamonds have once again teamed up – this time to release two collaborative limited editions NFT’s. Over the last decade, Ben Baller has cemented his...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Michael Jordan’s Brother Inspires This Jordan Series 01 Dear Larry

Seen yesterday in the “Barons” colorway, the all-new upcoming Jordan Series 01 is now showcased in a new “Dear Larry” colorway. The new model from Jordan Brand is part of their lifestyle division and comes constructed out of a mix of suede, corduroy, and mesh for a clean look. This colorway pays tribute to MJ’s older brother Larry and is highlighted by embroidered “Dear Larry” on the lateral side panels as well as on the tongue tags. White and grey dominate this colorway along with yellow and blue accents for a pop of color. More details on this pair include “Swing For The Fence” written on the right insole, and translucent gum rubber outsoles that read “There Was Never Any Doubt” and “It Went Down In The Backyard” text. Be on the lookout for this Jordan Series 01 “Dear Larry” to release in the coming weeks.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

True Fashion Guru Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Ideal Denim Cut

Whether it's at a local thrift store in the Midwest or a vintage hot-spot in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood, perfect vintage Levi's 501 jeans are every shoppers' dream find. The genderless style has become a household name since the mid-twentieth century and thanks to the curve-hugging shape and high waist, they remain a constant in the wardrobes of denim lovers even now, decades later. In celebration of the iconic style's 148th birthday, this year's Levi's 501 day has asked Hailey Bieber–along with Jaden Smith, Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, Marcus Rashford, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Emma Chamberlain, and championship-winning tennis star, Naomi Osaka–to help everyone get in the mood for denim.
Brookfield, WINBC News

Target halts sale of trading cards, including Pokémon, over safety concerns

Target said it will temporarily stop selling trading cards, including Pokémon, after a disagreement over the collectibles sparked a fight at a store in Wisconsin. In an emailed statement, a Target spokesperson said that beginning Friday it will "temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores." The cards will still be available for purchase online.
Retailbleedingcool.com

Will Retailers Upsell Trading Cards After Target Ends Sales?

Yesterday, we reported the official end of Target's trading card sales for the foreseeable future. To this end, we also reported that this might mean good things for the typical local gaming store, but only if they aren't still shuttered due to the pandemic. But what is good for the stores isn't necessarily good for the customers, as there is a possibility that brick-and-mortar retailers might mark up what Target now has embargoed.
RetailElite Daily

Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Is Dropping A Pre-Launch Collection & It's Bomb — EXCLUSIVE

TikTok’s two most famous sisters are bringing their keen sartorial senses to your closet once again. On May 20, 2021, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will officially release apparel brand Social Tourist, their latest fashion endeavor with longtime partner Hollister Co. The girls first announced their Social Tourist brand on May 6 in an Instagram video that featured punchy graphics with an L.A. vibe and montages of Charli, Dixie, and others wearing items from the line. “When it comes to this whole life thing, the journey is the destination,” Charli and Dixie say at the start of the video, as graphics then read, “With all the ups and downs, you need travel buddies to make the trip a hell of a lot more fun.” Charli and Dixie’s voiceover cuts in again: “Hey, that’s where we come in. Let’s unpack this life together.” Before unpacking all there the details about the line, know one thing: The exclusive photos of Charli and Dixie’s first Social Tourist drop below are enough to make me whip out my credit card right TF now.
NFLdeseret.com

Say goodbye to trading cards at Target

Target will reportedly stop selling Pokemon cards in its stores out of “an abundance of caution” for the safety of guests and employees, according to The Verge. Target confirmed to Bleeding Cool that it will stop selling all trading cards in stores beginning Friday. “The safety of our guests and...
NFLSporting News

Why Target's decision to suspend trading card sales isn't too shocking

Chances are, by now you’ve seen the news: Target announced that it is suspending in-store sales of all MLB, NBA, NFL and Pokemon trading cards effective May 14, citing an incident outside a Wisconsin store as the tipping point. A fight broke out in the parking lot and a gun was brandished, though not used.
NFL9News

Target pulls trading cards, Pokémon cards off store shelves

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Target has temporarily pulled all trading cards off its store shelves. The move comes after reports of fights and theft over trading cards. A Target spokesperson tells FOX43, "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Levi's x Atelier Reservé Drop Handmade 501 Capsule

Levi's annual 501 Day doesn't include only celebrities — there's room for everyone, including independent designers and casual fans like you and I. Atelier Reservé is one of the indies taking part in the festivities, tackling the denim company's timeless 501 jeans and Type 3 Trucker Jackets with hands-on design acumen and a little aid from inclusive arts org Makers Unite.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Target halts trading card sales in wake of customer brawl

Retail giant Target this week announced it was pausing sales of trading cards -- including MLB, NFL, NBA and even Pokemon -- amid soaring demand that has resulted in large, unspaced crowds and, in some cases, even violent interactions between overzealous customers. The move comes several days after it was...