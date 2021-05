How sick are these unreleased Crater Lake National Park kicks from the Adidas’ A-ZX series? Details are iffy as reported by Sneakernews.com, but its confirmed Adidas has already made a pair commemorating Joshua Tree so I tend to believe the Crater Lakes are real. The National Parks Foundation worked with the German footwear giant using a color palette directly derived from the Oregon landmark. Colors include “Collegiate Navy” and “Dark Marine” to mimic the Crater Lake. A patch with a Crater Lake National Park logo will replace the standard Adidas graphic. Exact US release date is unknown but they’re currently scheduled to drop at select shops in Europe on May 22nd. What’s the next National Park sneaker they should do and what should it look like?