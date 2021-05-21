newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Eurovision Song Contest ultimate guide - from most successful nations, to what ‘nil point’ means

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlHEh_0a7GK43W00

It’s glitzy, camp and eccentric, and we missed it dearly last year, but Eurovision is back!

Last year’s contest was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history due to the pandemic .

But fear not - the competition ’s grand final will be returning to our screens this Saturday, where 26 countries will battle it out to take the iconic glass microphone trophy, and for their country to host the following year’s contest.

Although, Eurovision remains very popular, with over 184 million viewers worldwide watching the show in 2019, the contest isn’t too familiar with Americans.

So, this the ultimate Eurovision guide for those who are unfamiliar with the European musical sensation and want to learn all about the historic contest, just in time for this year’s final in Rotterdam, The Netherlands .

What is the Eurovision Song Contest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TAK5_0a7GK43W00

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international singing competition created and organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Each country participating in the contest submits an entry that will be performed on live TV and radio.

Competing countries will also cast votes or the other countries’ songs in order to determine the winner of the contest.

When was the first contest held?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5ki8_0a7GK43W00

The first Eurovision Song Contest was held 65 years ago back in 1956.

This makes Eurovision the longest-running annual international televised music competition and one of the world’s longest-running television programmes.

Switzerland was the first country to host the competition, in the city of Lugano, where seven countries took part (Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

The host country won the first contest, with Swiss singer Lys Assia and her song Refrain.

What country has won the contest the most?

Ireland has won the most at the Eurovision Song contest with an impressive seven wins over the past decades.

Their winners include:

  • Dana, All Kinds of Everything (1970)
  • Jonny Logan, What’s Another Year (1980)
  • Jonny Logan, Hold Me Now (1987)
  • Linda Martin, Why Me (1992)
  • Niamh Kavanagh, In Your Eyes, (1993)
  • Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids (1994)
  • Eimear Quinn, The Voice , 1996

Other countries that closely follow behind include: Sweden (6), France (5), Luxembourg (5), The Netherlands (5), and the United Kingdom (5).

The map below shows every single winning country over the past six decades.

Which act has had the most success as a result of Eurovision?

This question can be answered with just four letters... ABBA.

The Swedish pop group won the contest in 1974 with their performance of their upbeat song Waterloo, which soon became the band’s first major hit.

The quartet went on to become one of the most commercially successful acts in history of pop music, with an estimated 385 million record sales worldwide.

A musical titled after their classic song Mamma Mia! was created, including in all their greatest hits throughout, and was later turned into a hit movie starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.

There’s no doubt, that ABBA is Eurovision’s best export to date.

How does the voting work?

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is chosen through two Semi-Finals and a Grand Final, the Eurovision website says.

Traditionally, six countries are automatically pre-qualified for the Grand Final. The so-called “Big 5” — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom — and the host country.

The remaining countries will take part in one of the two Semi-Finals.

From each Semi-Final, the best 10 will proceed to the Grand Final. This brings the total number of Grand Final participants to 26.

After all songs have been performed, each country will give two sets of 1 to 8, 10 and 12 points; one set given by a jury of five music industry professionals, and one set given by viewers at home.

Viewers can vote by telephone, SMS and through the official app.

Out of fairness, you cannot vote for your own country.

How well does the UK do in the contest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn99m_0a7GK43W00

The UK used to be a shining light at Eurovision, after all, they have won five times.

But it seems that the country’s winning ways have dimmed in recent years.

Overall, the UK has finished in the top half of the competition only three times so far this century: 2002 (when the country was represented by Jessica Garlick), 2009 (Jade Ewen) and 2011 (Blue).

Finishing close to last, and sometimes in last place, has increasingly become the norm. Since 2000 the UK has ended the contest in one of the bottom three positions on nine separate occasions.

It has also finished in a humiliating last place a total of four times: 2003 (Jemini), 2008 (Andy Abraham), 2010 (Josh Dubovie) and 2019 (Michael Rice).

This is not quite as bad as Finland, who since the start of the contest in 1956 has come last in the final a record nine times.

This year’s entry, James Newman will be hoping to end a dismal run of form for the United Kingdom when he takes to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

If James Newman manages to finish in the top half of this year’s competition, he will at least have ended the country’s decade-long run of poor results since Blue managed a respectable 11th place in 2011.

And if by some chance he wins the final, not only would this be the first UK win in a generation, it would also mean the UK gets to host the contest next year – for a record ninth time.

Who is the current favourite to win?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZITN_0a7GK43W00

As it currently stands, Italy is the favourite to win this year’s competition at 2/1.

Their entry is a rock group called Måneskin, who are hoping to bring some edge to the contest.

France is second favourite at the moment at 3/1, their entry is Barbara Prav, with the song Voila, sung entirely in the French language.

Other countries to keep and eye out on include, Malta at 6/1, Switzerland at 7/1 and Ukraine at 8/1.

What does ‘nil point’ mean?

“Nil point” is famous catchphrase from the Eurovision Song Contest and the term refers to any entry in the competition that fails to earn a single point in the voting.

If an act gets nil point then it means that the song failed to make the top ten most popular songs in any country, which is rare under the current system of preference voting.

To date, there have been 36 victims of nil point in the finals, with Norway and Austria being the most unlucky, having both each scored nil point four times since the contest began.

Who is hosting the contest this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49detX_0a7GK43W00

The Netherlands are hosting the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest this year, in the city of Rotterdam.

They were supposed to host the contest in 2020, but it had to be cancelled for the first time ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic and so was rescheduled to take place this year instead.

Their 2019 entry, Duncan Laurence won the contest held in Israel with his song, Arcade.

Four native hosts were be leading the coverage:

  • Chantal Janzen - Dutch actress
  • Jan Smit - Dutch singer and TV presenter
  • Nikkie De Jager - social media influencer and YouTuber
  • Edsilia Rombley - Dutch singer, TV presenter and former member of Dutch girl group Dignity.

What is the running order?

The running order for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is as follows:

  1. Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo
  2. Albania / Anxhela Peristeri - Karma
  3. Israel /Eden Alene - Set Me Free
  4. Belgium / Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place
  5. Russia / Manizha - Russian Woman
  6. Malta / Destiny - Je Me Casse
  7. Portugal / The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side
  8. Serbia / Hurricane - Loco Loco
  9. United Kingdom / James Newman - Embers
  10. Greece / Stefania - Last Dance
  11. Switzerland / Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers
  12. Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years
  13. Spain / Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme
  14. Moldova / Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR
  15. Germany / Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate
  16. Finland / Blind Channel - Dark Side
  17. Bulgaria / Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old
  18. Lithuania / The Roop - Discoteque
  19. Ukraine / Go_A - Shum
  20. France /Barbara Pravi - Voilà
  21. Azerbaijan / Efendi - Mata Hari
  22. Norway / TIX - Fallen Angel
  23. The Netherlands (Hosts) / Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age
  24. Italy /Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni
  25. Sweden / Tusse - Voices
  26. San Marino / Senhit - Adrenalina

Where can US audiences watch the final?

Good news for our friends across the pond.

For the first time, US audiences will be able to watch the contest via a streaming service, with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions.

This includes the first semifinals on 18 May, the second semifinals on 20 May and the finals on 22 May.

Happy Eurovision!

The Independent

The Independent

132K+
Followers
77K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Italy#Americans#Ebu#Swiss#Swedish#Abba#Semi Finals#The Grand Final#Blue#Nikkie De Jager#Voice#Happy Eurovision#Nil Point#Song#Grand Final Participants#Singing#Ireland#Pop Music#Hosts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
News Break
Music
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Worldoneurope.co.uk

Ten Eurovision songs through to grand final

The first 10 countries to qualify for the Grand Final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest are now known. Following the show, each act gave a mini press conference and drew a lot to indicate if they sing in the first or second half of the show on Saturday. To keep things fair to those yet to sing, there were five spots in each half available.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Russian, Azerbaijani and Ukrainian contestants proceed into Eurovision final

Russia’s Eurovision contestant Manizha, Azerbaijan’s Eurovision contestant Samira Efendi and Ukraine's group Go_A have made it into the final of the Eurovision-2021 song contest in Rotterdam during the first semifinal of the event, which took place at the Ahoy Arena on Tuesday night. Other contestants that proceeded into the final...
Musicgreekcitytimes.com

Greece qualifies for Eurovision 2021 Grand Final

Greece has qualified for the grand final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest!. Representing the country was 18-year-old Stefania, who performed the song ‘Last Dance’. Her performance was undoubtedly the most ambitious staging of this year’s contest, with clever use of green screen graphics and dancers in green bodysuits...
Musicbaltimoregaylife.com

Hooverphonic takes ungrateful spot in Eurovision final …

The line-up of the 26 finalists in the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday is well known. Hooverphonic is already fourth on stage. The Belgian entry took a place in the final in the first semi-final on Tuesday. It was already decided by lottery that Hooverphonic would perform in the first half of the show. Now the producers have decided, among other things, on the genre of songs, in which order all the finalists will perform correctly. A performance at the beginning of the show is considered unfavorable: if a candidate appears later, it will be remembered by the audience who will eventually vote.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Iceland band won’t play at Eurovision after positive test

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Iceland’s popular Eurovision Song Contest entrant, Dadi og Gagnamagnid, will not perform live at the event after a member of the group tested positive for coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday. “Dadi og Gagnamagnid have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eurovision Makes Covid-lite Return In The Netherlands

The kitschy glamour of Eurovision is back, with the Dutch hosting a scaled-down, coronavirus-safe version this week after the song contest was cancelled last year. Around 3,500 Covid-tested fans will be allowed to attend the May 22 final in Rotterdam as the return of the pageant injects some glitz into Europe's cautious reopening.
Worldoddschecker.com

Eurovision 2021 semi-finals: TV Channel, UK Start Time & Odds

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th of May at 8pm BST. The Grand Final will be on Saturday 22nd of May at 8pm BST. The semi-finals will be shown on BBC Four in the UK, both at 8pm Tuesday and Thursday. Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will be hosting.
Musickentlive.news

Why Cyprus will win Eurovision this year, according to experts

As the Eurovision Song Contest prepares to make its return, new research reveals that Cyprus is most likely to claim the crown this year. The study from Bookmakers.tv, looks at various characteristics of all 67 past champions, finding the average winner is a female soloist, nearing their 27th birthday. And,...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: All the acts competing in Rotterdam in May

After a year away, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens in May with a much-needed musical extravaganza.With last year’s event cancelled due to coronavirus, the musical competition is finally being staged in Rotterdam this spring.Things are naturally going to be a little different this year, with it being announced earlier this week that Australia’s competitor Montaigne will perform live from her home country due to Covid travel restrictions.You can find our full explainer for how the event will go ahead and all the measures in place here.The semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday...
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
Worldwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021: Semi-Final 1 qualifiers press conference and running order draw

The Eurovision 2021 semi-final one qualifiers have had their first press conference moments after discovering they will perform again in Saturday’s grand final. The ten qualifying acts from Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine also drew which half of the grand final they will perform in.