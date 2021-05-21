newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga stars in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming true crime drama House of Gucci alongside Salma Hayek, who calls the “Born This Way” singer “the ultimate professional.”. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.

