Roseau- Diane Lynn Larson passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021 at her home in Roseau at the age of 67. Diane was born on July 18, 1953 to Luverne and Lorraine (Myrman) Welin in Roseau. She graduated from Roseau High School in 1972 and worked various jobs; Marvin Windows, cleaned at the Warroad Hospital and worked at Nelson's Café, housekeeping at hotels and finally at Polaris Industries from 1991-2002.