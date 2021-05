1A) GUS JOHNSON (Pictured Above) I’m going to just state the obvious. Gus Johnson took over where Keith Jackson left off. Gus can make the odd match-up in a football game seem like the game of the week. His excitement and knowledge of the players and game only add to his ability to have you on the edge of your seat the entire game. What makes him such a staple is that Johnson’s phrases are not only accurate but also humorous. My favorites are “What A Game!” and “He’s got get away from the cops’ speed!” You can’t beat that and you cant match his style. In my opinion, he needs to be on a video game ASAP!