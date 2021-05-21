Mike Fisher Scares Wife Carrie Underwood in Hilarious Prank Video [Watch]

No matter how famous they get or how many fans are screaming their names, country's biggest stars always have a place in their heart for dear ol' Mom. Many of these moms have supported their sons and daughters on their road to fame, whether that included stints on American Idol or just moving to Nashville to try and make it. They've inspired songs, as is the case with Brantley Gilbert's "Indiana's Angel," and they add great value to music videos, which Carrie Underwood learned when she put her mom, Carole Underwood, in "Mama's Song." They even make great awards show dates! Jake Owen calls his mom a "hottie," and we can't disagree — it's easy to tell where he gets his charming good looks.