Mike Fisher Scares Wife Carrie Underwood in Hilarious Prank Video [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrie Underwood is always in command on stage and in interviews, but maybe not quite so much in real life. As it turns out, all it takes to rattle her is a really loud horn — as her husband, Mike Fisher, demonstrates in a new prank video he posted online.

973thedawg.com
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
