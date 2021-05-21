newsbreak-logo
Roseau, MN

Nellie Elizabeth Sealy (Wallestad), 74

By Jeff Olsen
roseautimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseau- Nellie Elizabeth Sealy (Wallestad) daughter of Herman and Hildur Wallestad, born on August 25, 1946, in Roseau, Minnesota, went home to Jesus on May 14, 2021. She was a member of the Free Lutheran Church in Roseau, and while living in the cities, she attended Minnesota Valley Church in Lakeville. Nellie was a Christian who passionately shared her faith with everyone and loved on everyone she met. She spent many years volunteering at nursing homes, knitted dish clothes for people, and handmade cards for everyone on their birthdays (200+ people). In 2020 she stamped and colore...

www.roseautimes.com
Roseau, MNroseautimes.com

Mr. Hirst Appreciates His Time at RHS

Roseau High School Principal Ivan Hirst has accepted a new position as the principal at Kennedy Middle School in Fergus Falls for the 2021-22 school year. Mr. Hirst, who spent the first of his four years in Roseau as the assistant principal before becoming the Roseau High School Principal in 2018, also served as the athletic director during his tenure at Roseau High School.
Roseau, MNroseautimes.com

Nick Kvidt is the new owner of Helgeson Funeral Homes

After 80 years as a family business, Helgeson Funeral Homes were sold to Nicholas J. Kvidt, who has been with the Helgeson family since 2011. On April 1, Mr. Kvidt assumed sole ownership of Helgeson Funeral Homes in Roseau, Warroad, and Baudette. "It's a big change and has been in...