Nellie Elizabeth Sealy (Wallestad), 74

Roseau- Nellie Elizabeth Sealy (Wallestad) daughter of Herman and Hildur Wallestad, born on August 25, 1946, in Roseau, Minnesota, went home to Jesus on May 14, 2021. She was a member of the Free Lutheran Church in Roseau, and while living in the cities, she attended Minnesota Valley Church in Lakeville. Nellie was a Christian who passionately shared her faith with everyone and loved on everyone she met. She spent many years volunteering at nursing homes, knitted dish clothes for people, and handmade cards for everyone on their birthdays (200+ people). In 2020 she stamped and colore...