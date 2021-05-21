Airbus to boost A220 jet’s range, newest operator says

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which...

