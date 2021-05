The U.S. plans to send 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses authorized for use in the U.S. to other countries battling the pandemic by the end of June, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, as she said President Joe Biden will be officially announcing that later in the day. Those doses from Pfizer , Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are in addition to sending 60 million doses from AstraZeneca , she said.