Last week, the Lowell Police Department welcomed two new additions to the department and said farewell to another. After the retirement of Kathy Butts, police admin/clerk, in April, the department needed a new clerk. Eileen DeVries has a 10-year history with the Kent County Sheriff Department, starting as a road deputy in 1994. DeVries eventually worked her way up to become a detective, but dropped out of law enforcement to start a family and worked as the office manager for R-Value Homes.