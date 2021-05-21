FBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks

The devastating ransomware attack on the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE), was the work of the Conti ransomware gang, also known as Wizard Spider, according to reports. The Irish National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is leading on triage and investigation, said it had activated its incident response procedures and was providing ongoing support to the HSE. It said that it had also detected suspicious activity on the network of the Department of Health (DoH) but that it had been able to stop this attack before the ransomware executed. It believes the attempted attack was part of the same campaign.