Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara fire threatens homes and news station

calcoasttimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nearly 10-acre fire that scorched a hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night caused the evacuations of homes and the KEYT newsroom. Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 callers reported a vegetation fire burning in the TV Hill area and spreading rapidly, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Officials ordered residents to evacuate homes between Loma Alta and Miramonte drives and Cliff Drive and Vista Del Pueblo. KEYT employees also evacuated their newsroom as flames came close to the building.

calcoasttimes.com
