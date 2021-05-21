newsbreak-logo
Wausau School District to Host Graduation Ceremonies Throughout the Week

By Liz Holbrook
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — One of the first school districts in Central Wisconsin will be celebrating graduation over the next few days. The Wausau School District has started celebrating its graduating students this week with its first of five graduation ceremonies on Wednesday night. The District’s alternative high school celebrated on Wednesday night and with its charter high school on Thursday night. Graduations for Wausau East, WAVE, and Wausau West will be held the next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

